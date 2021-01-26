Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plantronics by 156.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 15,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

