Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.09 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

