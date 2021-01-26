Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.14. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,834,000.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

