Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 26th (BLRDF, ECHO, JBHT, NOSPF, SNDR, SUOPY, TIMB, TRST, UBX, UEC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 26th:

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

