Analysts Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. AerCap posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AER traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 86,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

