Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $293.64 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.22.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

