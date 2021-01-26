Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 1,365,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.