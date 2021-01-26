Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 725,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

