Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$1.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($1.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.