Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$1.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($1.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

