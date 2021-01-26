Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $3.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.20. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

