Analysts Expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 74,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,263. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

