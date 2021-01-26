Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.66. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.64.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

