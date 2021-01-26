Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.27. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 229,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,206. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,645,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

