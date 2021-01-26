Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.47. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 7,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,770. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

