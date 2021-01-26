Analysts Offer Predictions for Monro, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

