Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

1/13/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

1/12/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects fourth-quarter organic revenues in Risk Management segment to be similar or slightly better than the third quarter. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level has been inducing an increase in interest expenses. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $143.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,322. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

