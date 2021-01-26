Analysts Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

