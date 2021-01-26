Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) in the last few weeks:
- 1/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of PEG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 1,430,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,485. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.