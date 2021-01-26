Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Procter & Gamble (PG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

1/22/2021 – The Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – The Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have increased in the past year thanks to its robust earnings trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. While it has reported an earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the third straight time in the fiscal second-quarter. Further, earnings and sales improved on a year over year basis. Results were driven by robust top-line growth and improved margins. Margins benefited from cost leverage and productivity initiatives, while sales were aided by strength across all segments, robust shipments, pricing and mix. It delivered adjusted free cash flow productivity of 113% in the fiscal second quarter. Driven by the robust results, it raised outlook for fiscal 2021. However, currency headwinds are likely to affect results in fiscal 2021. Stiff competition also remains a woe.”

1/19/2021 – The Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – The Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

PG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.26. 297,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 713,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

