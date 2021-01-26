Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $360.00.

1/21/2021 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $324.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $239.00.

11/30/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program drove revenues. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line over the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Also, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues and unfavorable currency in the rest of fiscal 2021 are headwinds. Renewal rates are expected to decline in the near term.”

11/30/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,637. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.