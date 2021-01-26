Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. 344,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,104. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,245,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,571 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

