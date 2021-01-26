Analyzing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

This table compares Chindata Group and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 56.29 -$24.69 million N/A N/A EverQuote $248.81 million 4.53 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -145.00

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chindata Group and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $54.29, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Summary

EverQuote beats Chindata Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

