Analyzing TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -11.71, meaning that its share price is 1,271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.77 $100.53 million $4.41 20.29

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than TBG Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TBG Diagnostics and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats TBG Diagnostics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

