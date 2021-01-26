Analyzing Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and AMETEK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.19 $861.30 million $4.19 27.77

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Detection Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal Detection Technology and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

AMETEK has a consensus price target of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Universal Detection Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Detection Technology has a beta of 20.34, suggesting that its share price is 1,934% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMETEK beats Universal Detection Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Detection Technology

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

