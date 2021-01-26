Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) Shares Up 0.1%

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.18. 4,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 13,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

