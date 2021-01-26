ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 7,630,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 2,847,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

