ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.88

ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and traded as high as $83.00. ANGLE plc (AGL.L) shares last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 1,943,306 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £181.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Get ANGLE plc (AGL.L) alerts:

In other ANGLE plc (AGL.L) news, insider Ian F. Griffiths purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE plc (AGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE plc (AGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.