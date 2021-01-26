Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AAZ remained flat at $GBX 177 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 431,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.12. The company has a market capitalization of £202.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.35. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a one year low of GBX 68.65 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

