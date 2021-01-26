Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:AAZ remained flat at $GBX 177 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 431,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.12. The company has a market capitalization of £202.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.35. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a one year low of GBX 68.65 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
