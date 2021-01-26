Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading Down 7.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. 646,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 434,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

