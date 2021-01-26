Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,077,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,504,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,453,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.