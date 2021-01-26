Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report sales of $39.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.80 million and the lowest is $37.30 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $147.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $189.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

