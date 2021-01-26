Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.