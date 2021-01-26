Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $330.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.70.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $315.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $4,679,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,120,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,585,000 after purchasing an additional 996,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
