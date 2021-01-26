Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $330.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.70.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $315.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $4,679,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,120,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,585,000 after purchasing an additional 996,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

