Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Hits $2.37 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $92,854.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00051139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00281729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,245,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.