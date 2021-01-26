Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Apache alerts:

APA stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.