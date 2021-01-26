Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,454,751.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,092.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,969 shares of company stock worth $5,733,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

