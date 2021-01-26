Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Shares Up 8%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $12.97. 18,237,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 21,066,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aphria from $9.80 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 29.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

