apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Hits $4.17 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $433,313.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

