Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.40 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

