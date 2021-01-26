AppCoins (APPC) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $144,105.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,584,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,584,508 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.