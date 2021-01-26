Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

