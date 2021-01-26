Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Apple by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,898,000 after buying an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

