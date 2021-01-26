Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $170.00 at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.36. 2,047,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,054,117. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

