Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.17

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and traded as high as $68.00. Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) shares last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 167,258 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.51. The firm has a market cap of £32.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

