Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Up 5.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $36.57. 153,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 85,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on APVO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $160.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

