Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.87 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $12.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $12.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $15.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

NYSE:APTV opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $152.78.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.