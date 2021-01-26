Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $7.24. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 109,562 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

