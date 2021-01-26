Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $29.20. Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.36 million and a P/E ratio of 86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.32.

About Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

