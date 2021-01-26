ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

