Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,083. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

